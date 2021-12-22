Louise Redknapp headed to Selfridges on Tuesday night to finish the rest of her Christmas shopping. The glam singer looked as chic and stylish as ever, rocking an all black ensemble.

The mother-of-two donned a black faux fur jacket, trousers and boots, and added a pop of colour in the form of a khaki green Fendi bag. With her blonde, highlighted hair teased in a sleek and straight style and immaculate makeup, she looked so uber glam.

As she was going through the racks, the shop played one of her hits, Let's Go Round Again. Looking delighted, the 47-year-old did a quick twirl in celebration. Love it!

Louise was delighted to hear her song in Selfridges

Last week, the former Strictly star hit the town in seriously chic outfit, rocking head-to-toe black and looking a million dollars.

Dressed to impress to attend the Massive Management Christmas party in London, she donned a black satin shirt paired with an oversized blazer, in pictures published on the MailOnline.

Louise loves to dress in classically stylish outfits

Louise stuck to her sombre theme by donning a knee-length black skirt teamed with a seriously stylish pair of leather boots. Ensuring all eyes were on her as she arrived at the bash, Louise showed off her sexy footwear, which came to above the knee.

The fashionista tends to rotate classic items in her wardrobe and style them up in different ways. She recently told HELLO!: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

