Halle Berry's bold new Cleopatra-inspired look has fans doing a double take Bow down to the queen

Halle Berry's stunning good looks have often left fans stunned, but her latest social media post showed off a side of hers that we'd never seen before.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself after a bold make-up job, sporting a dazzling cat eye with gold and blue eyeshadow.

She even had sequined gold eyebrows to match the eye, topping it all off with a black bob with cropped bangs for a Cleopatra look.

The look came from a recent series of commercials she did for Caesars Sportsbook, and Halle couldn't resist sharing it with her over seven million followers through a selfie.

In the caption, she wrote: "'Half woman. half warrior. delicate and strong,'" and fans were left in a frenzy by how incredibly she pulled off the strong look.

One commented: "Half woman half warrior 100% beautiful," with another saying: "So when does the new Cleopatra movie drop because you are sending me Egyptian Queen vibes?!?!"

"GOLD Makeup suits you Cleopatra," a third added, with one of her followers also writing: "Make that ALL WOMAN!"

Halle's Cleopatra look turned quite a few heads

The Monster's Ball star sported a very different look recently for a throwback photoshoot opposite legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

Halle shared photographs from her shoot with the late Hollywood icon for Variety soon after her history-making Oscar win, wearing a black blouse with leather pants and knee-high boots.

She sat next to Sidney in the shot, who just calmly gazed at the camera, accompanying her poignant tribute to the actor in the magazine's new cover story after his unfortunate passing.

The actress paid tribute to actor Sidney Poitier upon his passing

"I will recall him as my first mirror, and the true measure of a man — and I will forever see him as the angel in the balcony watching over all of us," she wrote in the story leaving many fans in tears as they praised their combined Hollywood legacies.

