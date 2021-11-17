Halle Berry shares sexy snap in plunging robe – fans react The star is currently promoting her new film Bruised

Halle Berry certainly knows how to make someone suddenly stop scrolling through Instagram!

The actress, 55, donned one of her most daring looks this week and couldn't help but share some pictures of it on her social media account.

WATCH: The trailer for Halle Berry's new Netflix film Bruised

Whilst the look was worn to attend the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Monday, Halle shared an intimate selfie with fans on Tuesday night – and wow!

The photo was taken by the actress from a low angle and shows the mother-of-two in a black and gold kimono robe cinched at the waist with a gold serpent-accented obi.

Halle shared a sexy selfie on Instagram

"That after glo!" she simply wrote alongside it.

Her seven million fans inundated her with complimentary messages, many labelling her a "queen" and "sexy". "Endless beauty," another added, whilst a second remarked: "Always my James bond girl."

Halle is no doubt enjoying donning beautiful dresses to promote her new film Bruised. The star had to undertake a dramatic make-under to play a martial arts fighter.

Halle's new Netflix film, Bruised, is out later this month

In the sports drama, which is also Halle's directorial debut, the star goes makeup-free while playing protagonist Jackie Justice — a onetime MMA champ who has fallen on hard times.

Back in August, reports surfaced that Halle had broken several ribs whilst filming her fight scenes for the Netflix movie.

"[It was] kind of a crazy injury," the film's stunt coordinator, Eric Brown, later told Entertainment Weekly. "But that was just her intensity... Halle's a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic."

Bruised will stream on Netflix starting 24 November.