Savannah Guthrie shows off unexpected schoolgirl outfit as she teases new project The Today star is as busy as can be

Savannah Guthrie loves to keep busy and take on as many exciting projects as she can, and teased a new one on social media.

The Today star took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of herself as a school girl, wearing a floral top, corduroy vest, and jeans.

What really sold the look were the two pigtails her hair was tied in and the fact that she sat at a desk and had her hand in the air like any good student.

Savannah revealed no more details about the context of the shot, except for writing: "Preview of coming attraction," teasing a potential project in the works.

The TV personality hasn't revealed any more details about the venture on her social media or shared any similar glimpses before, leaving fans all the more excited by the quick peek.

Savannah enjoys wearing many hats; along with being one of the core hosts of the Today Show, she also runs her own cooking show called Starting From Scratch, detailing her adventures in the kitchen.

Savannah dressed like a school girl for a new project she teased

However, she and her co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and more are currently keeping busy with their coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

While the hosts weren't able to head over to China due to COVID restrictions to cover the events in person, they have replicated the effects of it at the Today plaza outside the studio.

Savannah shared a series of pictures of herself with her co-stars as they donned full winter gear in support of team USA and bore the freezing New York cold.

The Today stars have been covering the Winter Olympics from NYC

They bundled up in cozy blankets and even started a fireplace to keep themselves warm, all ticking off their personal checklists as Savannah captioned her post: "Cozy outdoor plaza [check emoji] official team USA gear [check] flame about that high [check]."

