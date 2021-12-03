Savannah Guthrie drives fans wild with gorgeous coat and boots She brought her fashion A-game!

Savannah Guthrie always turns our heads with her flawless fashion sense, and she stunned once again on Thursday in a figure-hugging coat as she met fans.

The gorgeous item featured a stunning floral pattern with a material that almost resembled snakeskin from a distance. And that wasn't her only fashion win of the day, as she modelled a gorgeous black dress with detailing at the bottom and a stunning pair of heeled boots that perfectly complimented her entire outfit.

And Savannah was clearly thrilled to be meeting some of her fans, as she warmly approached them in the photos that she shared on her Instagram feed.

"Tis the season," she captioned the post, adding a Christmas tree emoji to add to the festive spirit.

And her followers immediately went wild over her stunning outfit, with many taking to the comments to lavish the look with praise.

"Girl - the boots and coat are [flame and heart emoji]," one enthused, while a second added: "Girl your boot game is on point."

She looked gorgeous in the outfit

A third complimented: "Love your boots Savannah sooo cool," and a fourth commented: "This is my FAVE outfit by far this year…well, I take that back, you've been killing it with your fashion all year!"

But another reserved their compliments for the mom-of-two as they shared: "You are so [flame emojis]! You are who I want to be when I grow up!"

We certainly agree with the fan who said that Savannah had been nailing it with her fashion all year, and last month she stunned with a look we didn't expect.

The star has had the best fashion for the entire year

The presenter wore head-to-toe black which included tight leather pants, chunky platform boots, a chic long overcoat and a dark top too.

Her fans went crazy for her Matrix-style look and asked: "Where are your pants from?" and said: "Savannah, your outfit gave me life this morning. Love it, love it, love it."

The star was also told: "You're definitely rocking awesome looks lately."

Savannah is yet to give details on the outfit sending her social media followers into overdrive, but it's a look she'll no doubt be repeating given all the praise.

