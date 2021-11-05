Savannah Guthrie turns up the heat in leather outfit we weren't expecting Is that you Savannah?

Savannah Guthrie was more action hero than TV host on Friday when she debuted a bold new look in leather.

The Today show star made room for some unexpected peices in her fall wardrobe and showcased them on the show.

Savannah wore head-to-toe black which included tight leather pants, chunky platform boots, a chic long overcoat and a dark top too.

Her fans went crazy for her Matrix-style look and asked: "Where are your pants from?" and said: "Savannah, your outfit gave me life this morning. Love it, love it, love it."

The mom-of-two was also told: "You're definitely rocking awesome looks lately."

Savannah is yet to give details on the outfit sending her social media followers into overdrive, but it's a look she'll no doubt be repeating given all the praise.

Savannah's look was a winner with fans

Her appearance is a far cry from the bright yellow ensemble she wore earlier in the week.

Once again fans were falling at Savannah's feet and told her yellow was her color. Looks like Savannah is someone who can pull off a multitude of tones!

She recently tried something else a little more daring than normal when she debuted pink hair.

Savannah recently turned heads in all yellow

Savannah left everyone thinking she'd permanently dyed her tresses but it turns out it was hair extensions.

She wore them over the weekend, but reluctantly took them out before returning to the Today show studios.

In an Instagram post she shared a photo of the funky colored extensions next to her bathroom sink and wrote: "Thanks for the memories, girls. Back to reality [crying emoji] Til next time, besties."

Her co-hosts were sad to see the color go too as they had been a hit with Al Roker and Hoda Kotb.

