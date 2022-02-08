Adele floors crowds with jaw-dropping look at the BRIT Awards 2022 The 'Easy on Me' singer knows how to command attention on a red carpet

Considering the amount of times she's sashayed down them, it is no surprise that Adele has mastered the red carpet. The singer graced the red carpet in a gorgeous gown at this year's BRIT Awards, held at the O2 in London. Greeting crowds alongside celebrity friends Anne-Marie, Maya Jama and so on, Adele turned heads in the look - elating fans and fashion lovers alike.

The 33-year-old mother-of-one wowed in a show-stopping velvet dress. The stunning black dress, that featured a sheer neckline and cape, hugged her figure perfectly as she posed with her hand on her hip.

Her looked flawless as she wore it down, and she stunned with a full face of make-up with striking mascara and a nude lip.

Her dress hid the shoes that she was wearing, but she looked so elegant with a pair of earrings that featured three diamonds each, with the bottom one in the shape of a heart.

The superstar is up for several awards at the ceremony, including Best Artist, Song of the Year for Easy On Me, Album of the Year for 30 and Best Pop & R&B Artist.

Adele previously discussed her weight loss journey, which has been subject to mass scrutiny, in a tell-all interview with Oprah. She said: "I'm not shocked or even fazed by it. Because my body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not.

"But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves – but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."

Last week, the singer announced she would be performing at the 42nd annual ceremony via Instagram, where she was snapped wearing a playful zebra print dress and smiling into the camera. From garish prints to glittering gowns, Adele continues to prove that she can do it all.

The singer simultaneously quashed rumours that she had split from boyfriend Rich Paul, using the caption: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."