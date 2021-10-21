Eva Longoria looks fitter than ever in flawless new bikini photo – these are her health secrets The Eva Longoria star shared a snap during a trip to Mexico

Eva Longoria has shared a new bikini photo during a trip to Mexico on Instagram, and she is truly glowing.

The Desperate Housewives star is seen soaking up the sun as she relaxes in a swinging chair, and she captioned the snap: "From Mexico, with love."

Unsurprisingly, her fans have gone wild for the photo, with several taking to the comments section with the fire emoji.

How does she look so good? Eva often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle on social media, while she's also revealed a few of her fitness secrets in previous interviews.

Speaking to People, she said she likes to mix up her exercise routine as much as she can. "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she explained.

Eva often practices yoga

Since having her son Santiago in 2018, however, she's turned her focus to weight-lifting.

"I still love yoga," she told Us Weekly. "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

She's not lying. Eva has shared several videos of herself in training on Instagram, and from squat-rows to lat pull-downs and sled pushes, she can do it all. She's a machine.

In fact, when Eva's trainer Grant Roberts shared a video of Eva training and a fan asked "How much cardio does Eva do?", Grant replied: "Some, but Eva looks the way she does because of weight training."

Food-wise, Eva maintains as healthy a diet as she can. "I watch what I eat. Everybody thinks there's some kind of secret to looking good but it's not a secret. It's diet and exercise," she told People.

A typical day of food for her includes egg whites for breakfast, and fish tacos, shepherd's pie or curry for lunch and dinner.

