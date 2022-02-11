Ciara puts on very leggy display in jaw-dropping dress alongside husband Russell Wilson The couple attended the NFL Honors

Ciara left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a revealing dress at the 2022 NFL Honors alongside husband Russell Wilson on Thursday.

The Level Up singer put on a jaw-dropping display in a plunging black dress that exposed her chest and featured cut-outs at her waist. Held together with a gold lion fixture, the daring frock also highlighted Ciara's long, lean legs thanks to a sky-high thigh slit.

She wore her caramel tresses in long, loose curls and rocked a bronze smokey eye and glossy lip, adding plenty of blingy jewelry and a pair of towering heels.

Her husband of nearly six years – who is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks – looked just as good, stepping out in a classic tux with a velvet jacket and accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses.

Also spotted at the event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, were Rebel Wilson, Taraji P Henson, and Issa Rae.

Ciara was out to support her quarterback husband

All three presented awards, with Rebel joking about the time she tore her ACL and how she was an "inspiration" to all NFL players as she announced Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow as the winner of the Comeback of the Year award.

Issa rocked a stunning sequin gown for the event which took place three days before the annual Super Bowl; this year will see the Bengals go head-to-head with the Los Angeles Rams.

Taraji P Henson was joined by Mark Wahlberg as they presented the Bengals’ Ja'Marr Chase with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Kelly Clarkson was on hand to honor the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons with the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Ciara looked incredible in her head-turning dress

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt won Defensive Player of the Year and was awarded the trophy by Katy Perry and his brother Derek Watt, while the Rams’ Cooper Kupp took home Offensive Player of the Year.

However, it was a disappointing night for Tom Brady, who failed to pick up any major awards as he closed out a 22-year career.

Tom announced his retirement in February and is the most successful NFL player after winning seven Super Bowls with two teams, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

