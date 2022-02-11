Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in skinny jeans with high ponytail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis delighted fans with a sweet post dedicated to her best friend this week – and we were loving her outfit.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner rocked a pair of flattering skinny jeans, teamed with a black T-shirt and a Varsity bomber jacket. The star wore her brunette locks pulled into a high ponytail, adding some chunky gold hoop earrings for extra drama. Rose perched on a bar stool as she gazed lovingly at her best pal Tobi, sharing a happy birthday message to mark her special day.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis is backed by her Strictly co-stars

She wrote: "Happy Birthday Tobi, my best friend, my sidekick, my businesswoman, my stylist, and thousand more words to describe what you are to me. I love you @tobileigh__."

Completing the casual vibe, Rose donned a pair of Converse trainers and opted for a bronzed makeup look, adding a slick of red lipstick.

The star's fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise. "Rose, you are amazing," one wrote, while another enthused, "So lovely Rose."

Rose looked gorgeous in skinny jeans and a Varsity jacket

We're loving Rose's bomber jacket – and the all-American inspired look is perfect for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Whether you're watching live or just in it for the parties, a Letterman jacket will instantly put you in the mood and is a great addition to your spring wardrobe.

This Weekday number will do just the trick and is perfect for lazy strolls around the park at the weekend.

Weekday Easy Varsity Jacket, £80, ASOS

Rose, who is currently on the live tour with Giovanni Pernice, is now teaming up with Comic Relief and TK Maxx to launch their incredible collection of T-shirts.

Showing her support, Rose rocked a white tee that had the word "Love" emblazoned across it, before modelling another top that featured a tribute to Luke Christian, the founder of Deaf Identity.

Rose is backing TK Maxx's Comic Relief campaign

Speaking about the collaboration, the actress exclusively told HELLO!: "It's been all-go recently, being part of Strictly Come Dancing and now being on the tour but I'm so glad I managed to take part in this year's TK Maxx campaign for Comic Relief.

"The T-shirts this year are just incredible, and include designs by Luke Christian from Deaf Identity. I'm so proud to wear Luke's designs and thrilled that they feature as part of the Red Nose Day collection."

The collection has been pulled together by a collective of 11 awesome artists for Red Nose Day 2022, which takes place on 18 March.

