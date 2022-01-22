Elizabeth Hurley is unbelievably gorgeous as she poses in red bikini Wow!

Elizabeth Hurley always stuns her fans with her phenomenal physique, and she did it once again on Saturday in a showstopping snap.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley highlights radiant beauty in sensational new video

The model posed up a storm in a red bikini as she relaxed poolside, with one of her toned legs submerged in the bubbling waters and another close to an inflatable flamingo. She looked like perfection in the two-piece that came from her own brand and had a chain-link fastening along the top and bottom.

She posed a question in her caption, and while some fans were divided, we think she made the right decision!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive some of Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

She pondered: "Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo….. or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating a Terry's chocolate orange and about to watch the final season of Ozark….. you decide."

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley's selfie in sheer Chanel top sparks huge fan reaction

READ: Elizabeth Hurley gives candid health update with sensational bikini photo

Some fans thought she'd be enjoying herself more at home, as one suggested: "Definitely Ozark I'm about to do the same thing," while another simply said: "#snuggles," and a third agreed: "Chocolate and Ozark."

But others thought that she should continue sunning herself poolside, as one enthused: "So incredibly sexy, pink flamingo for sure!!!!" and others posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

But one follower wasn't too concerned, as they said: "Doesn't matter, it is Liz in another bikini."

The model looked as sensational as ever

Although it's usually her flawless bikini photos that get fans talking, earlier this week she stunned everyone with a gorgeous hair transformation.

The mother-of-one shared her new look on Wednesday, by posting a picture of herself and celebrity hairdresser Paollo Sagerah on her Stories.

"Thank you xxx," she simply wrote alongside it. Paolo, however, shared the same picture and further explained what he had done to Elizabeth's hair.

The star's bikini posts always break the internet

"Cool Blonde for stunning @elizabethhurley1 this colour is gorgeous on you. #thecourtyardbypaollosagerah #hairbypaollosagerah," he captioned the picture. In a further comment he shared, he wrote several hashtags such as: "brunettestoblond", and: "besthaircolor".

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley is Supergirl in incredible figure-hugging outfit

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in royal-inspired gown in nostalgic video

Followers of the hairdresser, whose salon is based in Chelsea, London, loved the result and rushed to compliment the star.

"She looks incredible!!!" wrote one, whilst another added: "BOOOM!!! Totally magical."

A third remarked: "That woman is not ageing at all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.