Jennifer Aniston sizzles in silky plunging jumpsuit in unseen photos The Friends star shared unseen photos from the reunion special

Jennifer Aniston never fails to amaze with her effortless style and her latest outfit might be one of our favourite looks yet.

The actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek of herself on the set of the Friends reunion special in never-before-seen images she shared to mark the release of the one-off episode.

Jennifer looked stunning in a silky, plunging black jumpsuit and peep-toe heels as she posed aboard a golf cart on the Warner Bros soundstage.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and co-stars finally reunite for Friends special

With her honey blonde hair falling loosely over her shoulders and her makeup kept to a minimum with glossy lips, Jennifer flexed her toned arms as she prepared to make her way to set.

Captioning the throwback, she simply wrote: "Let's do this." Jennifer also posted a pretty snap with her "dream team" glam squad, makeup artist Angela Levin and her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Friends fans were delighted to see the stars of the show back together, with the reunion revealing one huge bombshell about Jennifer and David Schwimmer, who played her on-screen love interest, Ross Geller.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in her jumpsuit

During a sit-down with host James Corden, they were asked if any of them had ever indulged in any off-screen romances, with Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, and David revealing they almost had a real-life romance.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another," David said.

"But it was like two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he added.

Jennifer shared unseen photos from her time on the Friends reunion set

Jennifer admitted that David's feelings were "reciprocated", and said the pair would "spoon and fall asleep on the couch" together during breaks in rehearsal.

Speaking about their first kiss, Jennifer recalled: "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.'

"Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

