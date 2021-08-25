Jennifer Garner is a vision in a dreamy dress we weren’t expecting

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner lives in leggings. It’s one of her main wardrobe staples, and the Yes Day star is spotted in them often when she’s out and about.

But when the actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, she switched things up in the best way, rocking a look that was perfect for wrapping up the last days of summer.

Jennifer stunned in her chic white shirt dress

Jennifer was spotted wearing a long, chic white shirt dress topped with striped detailing, and she paired it with black sunglasses, a thin gold necklace, and white sneakers.

We loved the look and tracked down a similar dress on Missguided for $60, and a Norma Kamali version on Intermix.

We’ve seen shirt dresses popping up quite a bit as the season comes to an end. Coincidentally, Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a similar shirt dress in a blue hue on a date with Ben Affleck last weekend.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck with public with their rekindled romance in April

As the duo took their children to Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif, the triple-threat star stunned in the chic blue number, which came complete with a scalloped hemline and eyelet detailing on the skirt.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Jenny From the Block singer could be seen arriving in Ben’s Range Rover and holding his hand as they walked into Magic Castle, with J-Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 3, and Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, trailing behind them.

Jennifer Lopez twins with Ben Affleck on a mall date in a look no one saw coming

Bennifer 2.0 first reunited back in April after J.Lo ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The duo hasn’t been shy about packing on the PDA since then, and they’ve been spotted doing so at restaurants, on date nights with their children, and on their dreamy vacation in Europe last month.

