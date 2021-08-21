Jennifer Garner sizzles in swimsuit selfie we did not see coming The Yes Day actress was enjoying a day at the beach

Jennifer Garner made a splash on social media when she dived into her Instagram Stories with a sun-drenched swimsuit snapshot.

The actress left fans doing a double-take with a selfie of her sitting on a sunlounger wearing a strapless, black one-piece.

The mum-of-three - who normally shares videos and photos from inside her stunning LA home - was promoting her friend's new book and reading it while relaxing on the beach.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner delights fans with brutally honest bikini video

She captioned the image: "You don't have to love ballet to fall for my friend's book. @jamesbwhiteside has written a wry, vulnerable, soul searching memoir that shows you- anything is possible and that we never stop growing up. Congratulations, Cindy."

Jennifer looked relaxed and happy in the image and was smiling as she read the book. One reason she may be grinning is because she was just recently reunited with a former flame.

Following ex-husband Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, the star appears to have reunited with her ex-boyfriend, John Miller.

Fans weren't expecting Jennifer to share a swimsuit selfie

Jennifer and John were pictured out in New York this week for the first time since reports emerged last August that they had broken up after almost two years of dating.

The actress tried to keep a low profile as she entered a building, with the Cali Group Chairman and CEO following close behind her in photos obtained by the MailOnline.

Jennifer's ex Ben Affleck has reunited with Jennifer Lopez

While the rumoured couple are not as public with their displays of affection as Bennifer, Jennifer was all smiles as she beamed from ear to ear during their outing.

Jennifer and John have never commented publicly on their relationship.

They were first linked in October 2018 after her divorce from Ben was finalised but were said to have gone their separate ways in 2020, before quietly reuniting in May.

