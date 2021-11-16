Jennifer Garner dons gorgeous black gown for a heartfelt night out

Jennifer Garner truly made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance as she donned the most breathtaking look for the night.

The actress appeared at the Baby2Baby ten year celebration with several other high profile stars where she stole the show in a floor-length gown.

Jennifer wore a solid black gown that gave her a statuesque frame as she let her hair down for the night and wore a bright smile.

She revealed in the caption that the event was a truly meaningful one for her and getting ready for it proved to be quite emotional.

The caption read: "Moms consider diapers, wipes, hygiene products, warm clothes, car seats— 'necessities'— but what happens when families can't afford these basics, when parents are choosing between diapering and feeding their child?"

She then elaborated on the importance of the organization and the work it had done to alleviate poverty and suffering among infants and children.

Jennifer stunned on the red carpet in a floor-length black gown

"#Baby2Baby has become a go to organization for relief across the country, sending trucks of necessities to families impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises," she continued.

She concluded by saying: "All of this love is simply to explain why I wore heels for the first time in two years and found myself out late on a Saturday night; I am grateful for all things Baby2Baby."

Fans took to the comments to praise Jennifer for the work she'd done with the organization and to rave over her look, as one wrote: "Absolutely ageless beauty."

Another commented: "Beautiful inside and out. May God bless you always, Ms. Jen," with a third saying: "Nothing like getting glamorous for incredible organizations! You make a difference!"

Many A-list celebrities made an appearance at the Baby2Baby event

Several other prominent celebrities were present at the event as well, such as Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Ciara, and Jessica Alba, with Vanessa Bryant being newly inducted into the group.

