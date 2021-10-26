Frankie Bridge stuns Loose Women in a slinky cut out top - and new eyebrows

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday afternoon and looked incredible in her brand new outfit which scored high in the style stakes.

READ: Frankie Bridge's £19.99 H&M jumper is the winter look you need

The 32-year-old wore a lovely, cut-out beige top, which was slim-fitting and chic. She tucked the style into a coordinating cream colpoured skirt and added gold accessories. So chic! The mother-of-two didnt list her outfit details, so we've shopped around to find some similar styles if you're inspired by her latest look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

The former Saturdays singer also confessed she had just had her eyebrows microbladed. "It's a Loose day today, featuring my strong eyebrow game! Had them microbladed yesterday," she said.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's £14 jumper dress is going to seriously delight you

We love the bold beauty look!

Frankie's top - and eyebrows - were looking amazing on Loose Women

Award-winning celebrity brow artist Liarna Jessica told HELLO! all about the eyebrow treatment. She explained: "Microblading is an increasingly popular (celebrity-endorsed) permanent cosmetic procedure, where we use a tiny handheld tool with ultra-fine little needles on the tips to manually implant pigment into the skin in the form of ultra-fine hairstrokes. They look incredibly natural and simulate real hair."

Get the look!

Light Brown One Shoulder High Neck Top, £11.99, New Look

Speaking of beauty and makeup buys, Frankie previously told The Express That she can't live without concealer. "Make-up wise, concealer – as a mum – is always pretty important! A little bit under the eyes for the old bags! Lip balm is also a big thing for me. I’m a little bit obsessed. If I forget it in my handbag then it stresses me out. I love a bit of Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream. It’s kind of one of those things you can use for everything."

MORE: Frankie Bridge's red Zara suit creates a mass sellout

And when it comes to pampering herself, the best-selling author loves a bath. "If I get to have a bath, in a bath where I haven’t got cars or boats in it and the kids coming in and out, I like to give myself a little bit of a hair mask. It’s nice to have that time to chill. To have some time on my own is pamper enough!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.