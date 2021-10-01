We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Delivering some serious style inspiration on Friday, Frankie Bridge just rocked one of the season's most popular prints. Returning to Loose Women in an autumnal brown dress, the TV star looked so glamorous in her chain print midi from & Other Stories.

Accessorised to perfection, Frankie teamed her asymmetric design with a pair of nude stilettos and silver jewellery. Wearing her signature highlighted bob down in loose, beachy waves, the presenter kept her makeup natural and dewy, combining a brown smokey eye with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match – gorgeous!

Frankie rocked a chain print dress from & Other Stories on Friday

In love with her latest look? Putting a contemporary spin on the classic shirtdress, Frankie's figure-hugging style features a statement collar, long cuffed sleeves and a flattering self-tie detail. Available to shop from & Other Stories for £75, the brand recommends pairing it with suede sock boots and a gold chain link necklace.

Clearly a hit with fans, Frankie took to Instagram to share her outfit details almost immediately after the show had ended. "And here's the dress...as a few of you have asked…" she wrote. We can see it flying off of the virtual shelves in no time!

Chain Print Midi Dress, £75, & Other Stories

The TV star always looks chic, both on and off-screen and she recently amped up the glam for a friend's wedding at the weekend. Turning to the high street for her dreamy wedding guest dress, Frankie rocked a lilac polka dot midi from Zara, which cost £29.99.

Adorned with dramatic puffed sleeves and a lovely sweetheart neckline, the mum-of-two styled it with black strappy sandals. Posting several photos alongside her husband, Wayne Bridge, on social media, the Loose Women star wrote:

"How it started… (feeling pretty smug cos it basically started with me) see pic 2… somewhere messy in the middle … and how it ended. So much fun… so much love and laughter! Such an amazing wedding @sedgebeswick. Hope you're both feeling SO happy right now."

