Frankie Bridge unveils Zen corner in her luxurious living room

Frankie Bridge has transformed a corner of her living room into her very own retreat where she can unwind and focus on healthy new habits such as journaling and taking a break from screentime.

The Loose Women panellist shared a look at the dreamy setup in a post on Instagram, and revealed the ways she intends to find more time for herself at the family home she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge, their two sons, and her in-laws.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's epic dressing room gets major upgrade

"Ok this year I really want to start as we mean to go on and take some time out for me. I think it's really important to take 10 and check in with yourself," Frankie shared, revealing that some ways she intends to spend her downtime include writing in a journal, lighting a candle, and finding a quiet place in the house to unwind.

Judging by her photos, Frankie has created the perfect spot in her living room to do just that, and fans were raving about her luxurious décor. The mum-of-two sat on the floor next to the window, which has an assortment of candles, framed photos and a vase of pampas grass on display.

Frankie Bridge uncovered a Zen corner of her living room

An air purifier and another candle were lit on a marble-topped side table next to her, while a velvet throw and 'choose happy' embroidered cushion added to the relaxing ambiance.

"Love this," one commented. "Can I ask where your table is from?" another asked, as a third requested for Frankie to share details of the dark paint colour she has used to decorate her walls.

Frankie's chic marble-topped side table is currently reduced from £179 to £99 in the sale at Home Essentials.

Sophia Marble side table, £99, Home Essentials

Meanwhile, anyone hoping to enjoy the positive effects of an air purifier like Frankie can snap up her Philips gadget for £150.

Philips Air Purifier, £150, Argos

Frankie's cushion, meanwhile, is an affordable high street buy from Home Essentials.

Choose Happy cushion, £15, Home Essentials

Frankie's photos show her writing in The Journal by Roxie Nafousi, the author of Manifest, the bestselling new book that also counts Rochelle Humes and Charley Webb among its celebrity fans.

Manifest, £7.49, Amazon

