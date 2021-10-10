Jennifer Lopez flashes her sculpted abs in the coord of our dreams on date night with Ben Affleck The Hustlers star’s physique is unreal!

Jennifer Lopez continued to prove she’s aging backwards as she enjoyed a glam date night out with Ben Affleck, and put her chiseled abs on display while she was at it.

The Hustlers star stole the show at the premiere of Ben’s new film The Last Duel at the Lincoln Center in New York City wearing a shimmery brown long-sleeved crop top complete with structured shoulders, paired with a matching high waist skirt that had a daring slit and hugged her curves.

J Lo finished the look with a croc-embossed purse that had gold detailing that matched the gold sparkles in her outfit, and a strappy pair of stiletto heels. She also wore her hair swooped up into a sleek ponytail.

Ben, meanwhile, showed off his style in a dapper blue corduroy suit paired with black dress shoes.

J Lo looked incredible in shimmery cropped co-ord at Ben Affleck's film premiere

As the duo celebrated the Gone Girl star’s new film, they couldn’t help but pack on the PDA, and they shared a few smooches on the red carpet before heading inside of the event.

It was just the latest time the reunited couple put their love on full display for all to see.

Last month in New York City, they did the same as they took a stroll around Madison Square Park. For that occasion, J Lo wore a dreamy plaid Dior wrap dress topped with a coordinating plaid coat that came complete with a fringed hem teamed with platform heels, clear round shades, a gold necklace, and gold hoop earrings.

J Lo first confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in July

Ben was right by her side wearing a monochromatic ensemble - a navy blazer paired with a navy polo shirt, and dark denim jeans, and while the duo held hands for most of their stroll, they took things to another level and stopped for a moment to share a passionate kiss.

As they did, they wrapped their arms around each other as people walked by them on the sidewalk.

J Lo and Ben reunited after calling off their engagement in 2004

The J Lo Beauty mogul first confirmed in July that she and Ben were indeed an item again after calling off their engagement in 2004 when she shared an Instagram photo on her birthday that showed them kissing on a yacht.

The snap came after weeks of speculation and the pair has been going strong ever since.

