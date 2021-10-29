Christine Lampard stuns Lorraine fans in her satin floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard has looked gorgeous every day this week as she stood in for Lorraine Kelly on her show - and Friday was no different!

RELATED: Christine Lampard stuns fans with rare pictures of her children on family day out

The star wowed in a pretty floral dress from Coast, which features a flattering keyhole neckline, ruffled midi skirt and a bold print in purple, orange and green. A subtle nod to Halloween? Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram, Christine wrote to fans: "See you at 9am for your Friday @lorraine [pumpkin emojis]... dress from @coastfashion."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare video of daughter Patricia

Fans were quick to send the presenter their compliments, with one writing: "I really admire you Christine! Your style is so elegant and classy yet modest! In a world full of filters, you keep it real and I cannot applaud you more for it!"

MORE: Christine Lampard's £24 dress she wore on Lorraine looks so expensive

Another added: "Awesome dress, you look great as always," and another replied: "I love the colours."

Since Christine's latest dress is so popular, we're happy to report that it's still in stock in the sale at Coast - costing £119.20 reduced from £145.

Ruffle Tie Neck Satin Dress, £119.20, Coast

The star accessorised her look by adding simple black heels, a glossy blow-dry and glowing makeup - as well as a sparkling bracelet and her beautiful diamond wedding and engagement rings, of course.

Christine is styled for the show by ITV's Bronagh Webster, and has wowed all week with her looks. On Thursday, it was a bold top and trouser combo from Reiss, while Tuesday's look was a chic polka-dot dress by Uterque.

Christine looked incredible on Lorraine

For Monday's episode, the Irish star looked beautiful in a bold green look, wearing a bias-cut satin skirt and matching top from ME+EM. "Great to be back for a few days on @lorraine See you in the morning... skirt and top from @me_andem," she wrote.

DISCOVER: Christine Lampard shares views on having third baby with husband Frank

We hope it's not too long before she's back on our screens!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.