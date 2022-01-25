These are the 8 high street brands we always buy for less on eBay

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re a sharing bunch so it’d seem rude not to let you in on fashion’s best kept secret (and ours) on how to shop the high street for less. It’s all about eBay’s Brand Outlet, the one-stop shop to buy brands from M&S to River Island to Whistles at affordable prices.

It’s packed with everything from activewear to wedding guest dresses, chunky boots to leather leggings – and with everyone starting to head back into the office post-WFH, it’s the destination to snap up some new back to work clothes, pronto. Bye tracksuits, hello tailoring.

There’s a reason we shop there often (discounts, free 30-day returns, discontinued items...) and it’s these high street brands we, and I personally, turn to on eBay Brand Outlet time and time again…

Whistles on eBay

If you’re heading back into the office and haven’t got a clue what to wear, I always rely on Whistles to furnish our working outfits. eBay has the best of their collection with hefty discounts.

Floral wrap dress, was £189, NOW £21.45, Whistles

Marks & Spencer on eBay

M&S is perhaps the most loved brand on the high street and with Holly Willoughby fronting endless campaigns for the brand, it's reached even higher cult status. This denim dress is one of Holly's favourites, and a great repeat wear buy.

Denim dress, was £49.50, NOW £27.95, Marks & Spencer

River Island on eBay

River Island is my go-to for the building blocks of our wardrobe – think new season jeans, wool coats and trend-led blouses, dresses and tops.

River Island Dad Jean, was £42, NOW £14.70, River Island

Phase Eight on eBay

It’s never too early to start thinking about what to wear to spring or summer weddings and once those invites come flooding in, you’ll be grateful for your own forward thinking! Phase Eight is where it’s at for silk dresses, floral dresses - whatever your wedding guest style requires.

Embroidered Maxi Dress, was £325, NOW £68.25, Phase Eight

Office on eBay

Office is the only place I head to on the high street for our footwear – the eBay Outlet even has big shoe brands like Birkenstock, Superga and New Balance with major discounts.

Superga leopard trainers, was £59.99, NOW £25, Office

JD Outlet on eBay

Our love affair with loungewear will never go away, and I head to the JD Outlet to replenish our comfy clothing stock and activewear stock.

Ellesse Tennis Sweatshirt, was £46.99, NOW £21.59, JD Outlet

Adidas on eBay

I swear by the Adidas Fluidflow trainers for my couch to 5k journey (comfy, bouncy, supportive – just the ticket), and you can grab a pair for half price on eBay.

Adidas Fluidflow trainers, was £74.99, NOW £34.99, Adidas

Oliver Bonas on eBay

Jazzy knits, scalloped blouses, bright dresses - it’s Oliver Bonas I look to for those niche, fun fashion items.

Peter Pan collar blouse, was £55, NOW £25.20, Oliver Bonas

Superdry on eBay

Thanks to eBay, we’ve discovered Superdry is more than a denim destination. I’ve just bought this puffa coat for the cold snap, and there’s plenty of other quilted jackets and padded coats to shop, too along with dresses, shirts and tees.

Puffer coat (also available in black), was £79.99, NOW £55.99, Superdry

