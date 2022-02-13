Louise Redknapp's figure-flattering jeans and faux fur jacket will turn heads

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp looked classy and cool on Sunday as she enjoyed a morning stroll through London's Columbia Road flower market, rocking an all-black ensemble and letting her honey blonde locks fall past her shoulders.

"The perfect Sunday morning stroll," Louise wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of herself looking gorgeous. The 47-year-old star styled cropped black skinny jeans with a cosy knit roll-neck jumper, adding a faux fur jacket and luxe leather clutch bag. Completing her look, Louise donned chunky black boots - the ultimate winter wardrobe staple.

The mother-of-two's post caused quite the stir on Instagram, with fans rushing to compliment the musicals star on her chic outfit.

"Gorgeous pic of you xx," gushed one fan, while another penned: "Happy Sunday! You're looking absolutely beautiful."

"Love your outfit! Beautiful as always!" commented a third fan.

Louise looked stylish and sophisticated in her all-black ensemble

If Louise's laidback look is giving you all the inspo, there are several high street dupes for you to snap up and add to your winter wardrobe this season. Plus, you can never go wrong with a handful of statement black pieces to build an evergreen capsule wardrobe.

We're a fan of this shaggy faux fur coat, perfect for elevating any evening look or layering on chilly days.

Oversize Faux-Fur Coat, was £119, now £59.99, Mango

It's no secret Louise is a total style icon. The former Eternal singer is known for her incredible fashion sense; she's a regular on Lorraine, where she gives style tips and used to have a fashion blog, too.

Speaking to HELLO! recently about her favourite fashion splurge, the star spoke of her latest designer purchase. "Most recently my biggest indulgence was some PVC thigh-high Saint Laurent boots," she said.

"I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them! I love wearing them under a long skirt or a long Bermuda short so they have been a good buy, but they were an expensive one."

