Lady Amelia Spencer and sister Eliza twin in dazzling diamonds Double the trouble, double the diamonds…

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are not afraid to amp up the glamour. Princess Diana's nieces attended the Michael Kors show in New York on Tuesday, twinning in tailored looks and dripping in diamonds.

The twins, aged 29, attended the show that presented Michael Kors' Autumn Winter 2022 collection. Lady Amelia looked incredible in a white Michael Kors tuxedo boasting diamante encrusted lapels and a masculine silhouette from the brand's Spring Summer 2022 collection. She carried a box clutch bag to complement her look. Lady Eliza sported a monochromatic Michael Kors Dalmatian print dress and co-ordinating jacket, pairing the outfit with a simple square black clutch to match her sister's.

WATCH: Inside Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer's relationship

The sisters twinned as they wore their straightened blonde hair down and diamond jewellery from Swiss jewellery brand Chopard. Lady Amelia sparkled in a diamond pendant and Lady Eliza glittered wearing a pair of diamond drop earrings.

The twins were snapped with Michael Kors himself

The duo opted for different show choices, however, as Lady Amelia wore a pair of open-toe silver heels, while Lady Eliza opted for a pair of classic point-toe stilettos. Both beauties debuted natural makeup looks, featuring soft smokey eyes and subtle lashings of pink lipstick.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza glittered in diamonds

The twins recently moved from South Africa to London with their partners. Ladies Eliza, Amelia and big sister Kitty are the daughters of Earl Spencer and nieces of the late Princess Diana.

They recently celebrated their sister Kitty's marriage to her new husband Michael Lewis, with the couple marrying in a beautiful celebration in Rome.

The regal sisters are regulars on the red carpet and have previously attended the Venice Film Festival in matching Alberta Ferretti gowns. Amelia looked divine in a black beaded gown featuring long sleeves and sheer mesh cutouts, and Eliza wowed crowds in a pink strapless fairytale ballgown.