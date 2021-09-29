Modern Family: Joe actor looks so different - and has a new TV show! Jeremy Mcguire played Joe on the hit comedy

Nearly 18 months have passed since Modern Family aired its final episode in April 2020, and the youngster who played Joe Pritchard in the series, Jeremy Maguire, already looks so different.

The actor, who played Gloria and Jay’s son since he was just four years old, is now ten and is starred alongside Drake and Josh star Josh Peck in Disney+’s new show Turner and Hooch.

WATCH: Modern Family's Ed O'Neill receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Jeremy has a Twitter and Instagram account that is ran by his parents, who recently shared a snap of him in the new series - and he looks so grown up! The caption read: “Catch episode 10 of #turnerandhoochseries out today on @disneyplus @lyndsyfonseca @shuapeck #theyarethecoolest.”

In another post, they wrote: “If you haven’t met Matthew and his Uncle Scott ( @shuapeck ) yet what are you waiting for? These guys are the coolest! Streaming on @disneyplus! You can binge watch 9 episodes of #turnerandhoochseries.”

Where does time go?!

They also recently shared a throwback video of the cast of Modern Family during the final season, writing: “#tbt Here’s a huge #behindthescenes post of my #modernfamily making magic moments! This is in August two years ago. It was our last photoshoot that would take place every year before the season’s premiere! It would be a long day of smiles, happy hugs from not seeing each other for a bit, snacks, and of course some dancing! I love these people forever! Hope you all enjoy!”

Jeremy's parents run his social media accounts

Chatting to Teens Wanna Know, he previously opened up about what he would miss the most about the show, saying: “I’ll miss learning from Ed and our talks. I’ll miss Sofia’s hugs, her teasing me, and making me laugh. I’ll miss kidding around with Rico and our dance parties. All the things brothers do.” Aw!

