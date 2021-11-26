Sofia Vergara puts on a sultry display in slinky body-skimming dress alongside lookalike sister and niece They're almost identical

Sofia Vergara set out to have a fabulous Thanksgiving with her family and certainly managed to turn heads.

The Colombian actress decided it was style over comfort for her festive feast and pulled off a sultry look in a silky dress which didn't disappoint.

Sofia was joined by a number of her loved ones, including her sister, Veronica, and her niece, Claudia too.

WATCH: Sofia Vegara puts on a sultry display alongside her sister and niece

She shared several videos and photos from the holiday celebrations and one stole the show!

In the clip, Sofia, Veronica and Claudia all wore similar dresses to one another and showed off their dance moves with a sultry performance in which they swayed their hips to the rhythm of the music.

At first glance, fans could be forgiven for thinking they were seeing triple, as the trio of women looked so much alike.

Sofia shared photos from Thanksgiving and her niece is her double

Fans noticed it too and commented: "There's more of you?" and, "you're all so gorgeous".

There were strings of heart emojis and it was clear her fans adored the footage.

Thanksgiving this year will be a particularly special one as the Vergara clan just welcomed a new family member.

Sofia - who has a grown son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30 - recently stunned her fans with a photo with the adorable newborn baby gir,l called Lucina.

Sofia and her husband Joe Manganiello recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

The little tot is the daughter of Sofia's cousin, Nando Vergara, making Lucina Sofia's cousin once removed.

The America's Got Talent judge was clearly enamored with the bundle of joy as she shared a photo of herself cradling the baby.

"New cousin! Lucina [heart emojis] congrats @nandongvergara @lulu.fitflex," she captioned the shot and she was immediately congratulated by fans.

One wrote: "Beautiful baby, congrats!" A second said: "Congratulations to your new cousin. Your family is blessed."

