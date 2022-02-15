Shania Twain reveals special 'date' in red-hot throwback photo The You're Still the One singer is back in Vegas

Shania Twain may be spending Valentine's Day away from her husband, but that doesn't mean she's any less excited about it, based on her latest post.

The singer took to Instagram to share a throwback shot of herself in a full red ensemble, featuring a feathered dress with a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a messy up-do with a smokey eye and a bold red lip to match the mood, revealing with it that her Valentine's Day would be spent in Las Vegas.

Shania wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day! I've got a date with @zappostheater tonight! Who's coming? #LetsGoVegas."

Fans inundated the comments with Valentine's wishes and heart emojis, with one writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to the most beautiful entertainer in the world."

Another said: "Happy valentines you gorgeous lady," with a third adding: "I would if I was there Shania!!! Happy Valentine's Day."

Shania shared a throwback in red as she spent Valentine's Day on the stage

The country star kicked off the next leg of her Las Vegas residency with a clip she shared wearing a stunning sheer bodysuit that showed off her incredible figure.

"Man! Now that was a [expletive] start to this run of shows! #LetsGoVegas," she captioned the post on social media that showed her backstage with her dancers as they celebrated the successful performance. The male dancers all wore open white shirts while Shania rocked a black sequin bodysuit and matching gloves.

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album The Woman In Me was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

The singer has returned to Las Vegas

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album, quickly being topped by the success of follow-ups Come On Over and Up.



