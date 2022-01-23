Shania Twain looks fabulous in sparkly mini dress and knee-high boots The star will be back on stage this February for her Let’s Go residency in Las Vegas

Shania Twain is turning heads with her latest Instagram post. Promoting her favorite sing-along songs to jam to, she also showcased her mile-long legs clad in a sparkly gun-metal mini dress, fishnets, and knee-high fringe suede boots, true to her country roots.

Though the singer has been enjoying taking several weeks off from work ahead of her upcoming Las Vegas residency, she has dazzled fans with throwbacks of some of her previous glamorous on-stage looks.

These included a dramatic black sparkly gown, featuring a bare off-the-shoulder neckline and a leopard print slip dress underneath – paying tribute to the star's iconic pattern.

The Let's Go residency kicks off again in February until September. It's the singer's second Vegas residency. Her first, Shania: Still the One, began nearly a decade ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

Shania has not only wowed her fans with her looks and impressive energy, but she has also recently left them quite inquisitive about the star's next steps.

Shania showed off a new glittery look with her latest post

She has been teasing fans for months with the possibility of a new record, and in 2021 insisted she was waiting to "give you guys something that you can be really proud of as a Shania fan."

Fans were quick to comment and ask if there would be a new album, and one wrote: "Manifesting a new album for summer - and a world tour next year PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN."

Though her focus is certainly getting back on stage after a variety of COVID-19 related timing issues, Shania's Instagram bio is the latest hint that she is most likely back in the recording studio.

The country star has been impressing fans with her Vegas residency

Along with promotion of her Vegas residency, Shania includes the caption "in new music mode" alluding that her fans' new album hopes might come true soon.

