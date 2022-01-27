Shania Twain looks almost unrecognisable with a perm and bangs in must-see throwback photo The Canadian country star has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain has taken a trip down memory lane, reliving an iconic photo with her former band, Longshot.

The nostalgic image was posted on Instagram this week, and sees a young Shania posing with her bandmates, looking stylish in a turtleneck sweater.

What's more, the country star is rocking a perm and short bangs, a hairstyle the singer has previously admitted regretting.

VIDEO: Shania Twain teases fans with exciting footage inside recording studio

In an article for Refinery 29, the award-winning singer looked back on her career and wrote about the advice she would give her 26-year-old self.

"No perms! Never get a perm. And if you do, make sure they don’t over-curl. It was so in fashion, but my hair just didn't take to it well. Whenever I look back at photos of me wearing pencil jeans I'm like, ‘Oh, why did I do that?’ It never worked," she wrote.

Despite her regrets, it's safe to say that Shania's followers disagreed with her and many inundated her with compliments after she shared the throwback image.

Shania Twain delighted fans with a nostalgic throwback photo from the eighties

"Shania you were just as beautiful then and you are even more beautiful now," one wrote, while another commented: "Queen," alongside a fire emoji. A third added: "Wow, always looking beautiful."

The country star has enjoyed a lengthy career and the best is still yet to come! In fact, she's currently preparing for part two of her Let's Go residency, which kicks off again in February, right through until September.

Shania Twain has a fabulous sense of style

While she is busier than ever, she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

The country star is returning to Las Vegas in February

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

