Shania Twain kicks off Las Vegas residency with the most phenomenal look Shania is back at Zappos!

Shania Twain has kicked off the next leg of her Las Vegas residency with a stunning sheer bodysuit that showed off her incredible figure.

MORE: Shania Twain left emotional after returning to Las Vegas for postponed residency

"Man! Now that was a kick ass start to this run of shows! #LetsGoVegas," she captioned the post on social media that showed her backstage with her dancers as they celebrated the successful performance. The male dancers all wore open white shirts while Shania rocked a black sequin bodysuit and matching gloves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain kicks off Las Vegas residency

"Zappos is always a party when you’re there!" commented one fan as others shared how excited they were to see her on their ticket dates.

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

MORE: Shania Twain embraces nature in stylish maxi dress in must-see photo

MORE: Shania Twain reveals her rarely-seen son is following in her career footsteps

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album The Woman In Me was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

Shania has returned to Vegas

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning."

In January she hinted at a new album after sharing a video of herself walking into a recording studio.

\

Shania is one of the most successful country stars in the world

The superstar has been teasing fans for months with the possibility of a new record, and in 2021 insisted she was waiting to "give you guys something that you can be really proud of as a Shania fan".

The new video saw her sashay into the studio where a man is sitting and waiting for her.

The singer rocked an oversized denim jacket that has the words "rock and roll" embroidered on the back, and her hair up in a messy bun.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.