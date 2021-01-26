Mandy Moore was the definition of a blushing bride when she donned an exquisite pink wedding dress for her 2018 nuptials to Taylor Goldsmith. And the actress had good reason to dig out a throwback photo from the special day when she wished her close friend, Ashley Streicher, a happy birthday on Monday.

Paying tribute to the celebrity hairstylist, Mandy uploaded a series of pictures including one from her wedding day. The pair were seen getting ready in the bride's dressing room, with Ashley stood on a chair to help fasten Mandy's veil to her hair.

MORE: Celebrity brides who wore coloured wedding dresses from pink to black

In her post, Mandy spoke about the many adventures the friends had gone on together, what a fun date Ashley is and thanked her for always making her laugh. Alongside her wedding picture, she added: "And there for the biggest moments…"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mandy Moore shares glimpse inside home where she'll raise her first child

Mandy tied the knot with Taylor in November 2018 at their Los Angeles home. The This is Us actress wore a custom version of a Rodarte Haute Couture gown made from swiss-dot tulle with floral appliqués around the waist. She paired the "non-traditional" pink wedding dress with complementing pink flat embellished pumps, while her groom looked dapper in a suit and tie.

MORE: 16 stylish wedding face masks you'll say 'I do' to

MORE: Celebrity brides' second wedding dresses revealed

The bride wore pink on her big day

The singer, who is expecting her first child with Taylor, had previously hinted she would break with tradition on her wedding day, telling People she was "kind of confident that it's not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn't feel the most me".

Mandy added: "It's going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will follow suit. I want to feel like the best version of myself."

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot at home in Los Angeles

Marking her second wedding anniversary on Instagram, the heavily pregnant star wrote: "2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side.

"I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.