Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in gorgeous casual look The former Strictly finalist looks glamorous in anything!

Louise Redknapp is a star we always look to when we want fashion inspiration, and on Saturday she proved just why when she looked so glamorous in a casual look.

The former Eternal singer looked divine in a turquoise hoodie, black jeans and matching strappy heels. She struck a sultry pose in the photo, looking down at the ground with one hand in her pocket, while gently lifting one of her legs to rest on the plain wall behind her. She had her loosely styled, with some strands going into her hoodie, while a few loose ones fell down past her shoulders.

In her caption she shared her joy that the weekend had finally arrived, as she enthused: "The weekend is here.

"Check out my ‘Weekend Edit’ with @peacocks_fashion available in store and online now. Love this oversized hoody which is available in a number of different colours xxx."

Fans were left speechless by her gorgeous look, as they flooded the comments with heart and flame emojis.

Louise looked absolutely stunning

"Looks great, Louise," said one, while another simply wrote: "Beautiful," and a third added: "Bringing the brand some serious cool."

Earlier this week, the mum-of-two revealed her latest fashion line with Peacocks, and she looked gorgeous in a black-and-white dress.

The website says of the dress: "This lovely floral dress will make a great addition to your wardrobe. In black with an all-over white daisy floral design, and a V-neckline and 3/4 length sleeves, it can be dressed up or down for any occasion."

Louise looks good in every look

HELLO! sat down and interviewed the blonde beauty about her fashion range, and she said the process of picking the items for the line is very authentic.

"My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge," she explained. "Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people.

"I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

