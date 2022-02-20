Billie Eilish is unrecognizable in latex as she has fans speculating big music news The Bad Guy singer is currently on tour

Billie Eilish has been leaving fans stunned with some incredible visuals on her social media recently, but no one saw her latest post coming, and fans were clearly left in a tizzy.

MORE: Billie Eilish gives sneak peek at Air Jordan collaboration – and fans are beside themselves

The singer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself in an unbelievable risqué black latex look, featuring a scarf and a pair of gloves that paired with her jet-black hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billie Eilish shares sneak-peek from making of new album

She simply posed for the mirror selfie in her dressing room with one hand up to her head and an array of outfits behind her, presumably her tour wardrobe.

Fans instantly went wild in the comments as they raved over her appearance, although many couldn't help but wonder if it was a tease for a possible Oxytocin music video.

MORE: Billie Eilish stuns fans with rare glimpse at secret tattoo in stunning thigh-split gown

"SOMETHING IS COMING NSKSKS," one fan wrote, with another excitedly asking: "MUSIC VIDEO?? OXYTOCIN???"

A third also commented: "WHAT IN THE OXYTOCIN IS HAPPENING HEREEE," with one fan saying: "This woman drives me crazy."

Billie's latex look had fans speculating an Oxytocin video was in the works

The superstar singer is currently on the road for Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which has already received incredibly positive responses from fans and critics alike.

Billie, for her part, has been having the time of her life on the tour based on her social media, as she's consistently taken to her feed to share some epic moments from her concerts.

MORE: Billie Eilish keeps the excitement going with her new look to tease big return

MORE: Billie Eilish's brand new look in bathroom selfie will leave you happier than ever

The singer recently made her first ever performance at the iconic Madison Square Garden to huge crowds and she shared some incredible pictures from her performance.

The Your Power performer posted a sepia-toned picture of herself in the middle of a hair whip while performing, wearing a jersey with bicycle shorts and sneakers.

The singer is currently on her Happier Than Ever world tour

"MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NIGHT ONE WAS A DREAAAAMM," she captioned her photo with a series of excited emojis, and fans in the comments clearly felt the same.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.