Billie Eilish's brand new look in bathroom selfie will leave you happier than ever Snip snip to perfection!

Billie Eilish's ever-changing sense of aesthetic and style have become notable parts of her public persona, and her hair is a large part of that.

MORE: Billie Eilish shares rare behind-the-scenes moment from the making of second album

The star has kept her locks at a pale shade of shoulder-length blonde for a large part of the past few months and it all fell in line with her new album era.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billie Eilish debuts brand new haircut

However, now that the album is out and the singles are slowly rolling too, the singer decided to change things up with a brand new hair style.

Billie took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of hers in a car returning from the salon after a haircut, adding a pair of scissors emoji on it.

READ: Billie Eilish fans are saying the same thing about new album Happier than Ever

The new look features the same hair color but in a different style, now boasting more of a bob that framed her face.

She showcased the look more with a bathroom selfie where her hair covered one eye and she showed off its shorter length.

Billie showed off her shorter hair with a bathroom selfie

She then gave fans an insight into why she chose this particular style with throwback pictures of her mother Maggie Baird from her early days when she rocked a similar style.

"Like my mama," she wrote on the pictures of her mom as the two looked remarkably identical.

Billie has sported the same blonde locks for the entire Happier Than Ever album era, deviating from her switch ups between green, purple, blue, and several other colors in her earlier days.

SEE: Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

MORE: Has Billie Eilish just teased new music with her latest post?

She recently sparked a big fan reaction when she announced that her album would be getting the concert film treatment and debuted with it a new animated persona.

The singer shared that the haircut was intended to match her mom's from back in the day

The 2D version of the Everything I Wanted singer sharpened every feature of hers, giving her then longer hair some wavy curls and an electric blue gaze to match.

"Streaming so soon. I'm so excited for you to see this concert film and experience the album front to back with me. September 3 on @disneyplus," she wrote in the caption.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.