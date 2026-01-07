When it comes to celebrity ink, Billie Eilish may have some of the most intricate and also most private ones.

The singer, 24, has several tattoos all over her body, but keeps them hidden for the most part. Her latest photo, shared with her 124 million followers on Instagram, gave a sneak peek at one of them, though.

© Instagram Billie Eilish shared a playful peek at her Chinese dragon tattoo in her latest photo

On Tuesday, January 6, Billie simply posted a snap of herself captioned "hey," in which wore a low-cut black spaghetti strap top with white polka dots, sunglasses pushed up to the top of her jet black locks, and low-cut black pants, munching on a cookie.

It also included a small glimpse at her Chinese dragon tattoo on her stomach, one that begins just at her hips and goes down her thigh. And fans quickly were left in a frenzy over the snap, which accumulated over 6.6 million likes and 63,000 comments (as of writing).

© Instagram The singer rarely shows off her body ink

Billie's tattoos

The "Wildflower" singer has tattoos on a variety of different body parts, from her back to her stomach to just underneath her chest, but while intricate, a majority of them are small and ones she keeps hidden underneath her clothes.

Between 2023 and 2024, she debuted her most recent pair of tattoos, the words "Hard" and "Soft" inked on her abs, a tribute to her latest studio album, the global hit Hit Me Hard & Soft. The ink also served as a precursor to the world tour accompanying the record, which played 106 shows over 14 months and grossed nearly $200 million.

Billie also has a massive back tattoo spanning her neck to her lower back, three fairies on her hand, plus the Chinese dragon on her hip and thigh (one she's called her "big boy"), as well as her surname, "Eilish," written out on her ribcage.

What she's said about them

During one of her Vanity Fair yearly interviews, she spoke fondly of the three fairies on her hand, revealing they were inspired by her favorite childhood book, Fairyopolis. "They're like my little guardian angel fairies," she said. This followed up her previously saying she'd "never" show her tattoos off in a previous VF interview.

© Instagram One of her favorite tattoos, according to Billie herself, are the three fairies on her hand

While she hasn't explained where the "Hard" and "Soft" tattoos come from, she did open up about that phrase being the inspiration for her album title in a 2024 Rolling Stone interview.

"I thought it was such a perfect encapsulation of what this album does," she said of the name. "It's an impossible request: You can't be hit hard and soft. You can't do anything hard and soft at the same time."

© Instagram Her most intricate piece of ink is the massive tattoo running down her spine

Calling herself a "pretty extremist person," reasoning that she likes "when things are really intense physically," she added: "But I also love when things are very tender and sweet. I want two things at once. So I thought that was a really good way to describe me, and I love that it's not possible."