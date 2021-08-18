Billie Eilish adopts surprising new look for an exciting career move Billie in 2D

Billie Eilish's look is one that has captivated her fans ever since her debut, with her eccentric and fashionable outfit choices and ever-changing hairstyle.

While the singer has mostly stuck to her blonde locks over the past few months in keeping with the new album era, her look got a revamp that none of her fans expected.

WATCH: Billie Eilish shares sneak-peek from making of new album

Billie shared a post on her Instagram announcing that her newest album, Happier Than Ever, would get the concert film experience treatment as Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

The picture attached featured Billie in her current look, sporting an oversized brown button-down and her yellow hair.

But what really stuck out to fans was the animated version of Billie behind her, which sharpened every feature, giving her locks some wavy curls and an electric blue gaze to match.

Billie's appearance in 2D got several fans talking

The striking animated look accompanied the announcement as Billie wrote, "Streaming so soon. I'm so excited for you to see this concert film and experience the album front to back with me. September 3 on @disneyplus."

Fans were left ecstatic over the news, but many of them were also shook by Billie's new animated avatar, with several saying she looked like a princess.

One commented, "WE ARE SO EXCITEEDDD," with another commenting, "Buying Disney + again just for this." A third added, "UR SO PRETTY!"

The Therefore I Am singer's second studio album has already become a runaway success, managing to garner stronger critical acclaim than her debut and going number one worldwide.

The singer will embark on a world tour to support her new record

The concert experience film will give fans the chance to listen to and understand the album, with each track being specially dissected and explained throughout.

She also revealed recently that she would be going on the Happier Than Ever World Tour, having announced dates that will run from February of 2022 to June.

