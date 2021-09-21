Billie Eilish gives sneak peek at Air Jordan collaboration – and fans are beside themselves The Bad Guy singer has designed two pairs

Billie Eilish shared some long-awaited news with her fans on Monday – and they couldn't contain their excitement!

Fresh from her success at the Met Gala and her first arena show in over a year at the iHeartRadio Festival, Billie announced that she has collaborated on two new Air Jordan designs.

MORE: Billie Eilish stuns fans with rare glimpse at secret tattoo in stunning thigh-split gown

Taking to her Instagram, the 19-year-old gave fans a peek at what they can expect when the sneakers – which are vegan – drop at the end of September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billie Eilish debuts brand new haircut

One image sees the Bad Guy singer posing in an oversized black T-shirt and matching shorts while modelling her custom Air Jordan 1 KOs in an eye-catching neon green.

Another photo shows her in a white T-shirt and beige bottoms while rocking a pair of Air Jordan 15 Retros in a beige-brown hue with an almost square toe.

Sharing her delight, Billie wrote: "I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!!

MORE: Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

MORE: Billie Eilish responds to trolls by stripping off in new short film 'Not My Responsibility'

Billie has collaborated on two new Air Jordan designs

She added: "I’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material).

"Both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! Heheheeee."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I’m still recovering from the shows and now you announce this aaahh help!" A second said: "Amazing!!! I just bought a pair of vegan Air Force Ones and can’t wait to buy these! Thank you, Billie, for promoting cruelty-free fashion."

Billie's news comes after her gorgeous appearance at the Met Gala

PETA also shared their delight over Billie's new venture, responding: "The colors, silhouettes, and vegan materials used. Thank you for thinking of animals and our environment in everything you do. Can’t wait to rock these!"

In a promotional video shared by an Air Jordan news source on Instagram, Billie raved about her versatile new kicks.

She claimed that her sneakers will work with all styles of clothing, including "with pants, with shorts, with dresses, I love the way they make your legs look, I love how they feel".

She added: "You can kind of do anything in them...they're gender-neutral, which I really love, and you can be whoever and whatever you want with these."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.