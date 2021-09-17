Billie Eilish stuns fans with rare glimpse at secret tattoo in stunning thigh-split gown The Bad Guy singer left fans speechless

Billie Eilish stunned fans into silence when she revealed a rare look at her hidden tattoo in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown.

The 19-year-old looked flawless in an image she shared on Thursday which was taken at the Met Gala earlier this week.

In the photo, Billie commands attention in the wine-coloured frock – her second look of the evening – which featured a sheer cape and strapless design.

The most noticeable feature though was the daring high slit, which offered fans a glimpse at her black inking, which spans from her upper thigh to the middle of her chest.

Her followers were quick to react, with one simply writing: "The TATTOO!" A second added: "TATTOO, TATTOO, TATTOO," and a third said: "The tattoo is everything!"

Others were trying to work out exactly what the tattoo is, with some guessing a dragon while others thought it could be fish with a "fancy tail".

Fans were stunned to see Billie's tattoo peeking out from her gorgeous dress

It's not actually the first time we have seen Billie's thigh tattoo. She first gave fans a peek at her hidden ink when she posed in lingerie on the cover of British Vogue in June.

Although it is surprising to have seen it at all considering she told Vanity Fair last year that she had gotten a secret tattoo "you won't ever see", but she could have been referring to another secret design.

Billie's after-party dress was just the second of her show-stopping appearances at the Met Gala. On the red carpet, she oozed old Hollywood glamour in another Oscar de la Renta gown.

Billie stole the show in her Oscar de la Renta gown

The extravagant princess-style ballgown featured peach tulle and an enormous train that completely stole the show.

Billie shared several photos of her look on social media and thanked the brand's creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim for bringing her "vision to life".

She penned in part: "Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!"

