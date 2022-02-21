Rose Ayling-Ellis looks gorgeous and glam with Strictly co-stars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing might be over for now, but that doesn't mean we're not still keeping up with the stars' fabulous fashion looks, exciting updates and Strictly tour throwbacks - particularly from winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

SEE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks waist-cinching dress in playful video with Giovanni Pernice

Looking fabulous as ever in a photo posted on Sunday, 27-year-old Rose rocked an elegant turtleneck top in burnt orange for a girls' night with fellow Strictly stars Tilly Ramsay and Maisie Smith. The EastEnders actress teamed her striking knitwear with high-waisted black trousers and white trainers, amping up her look with double gold hoop earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis looks flawless in waist-cinching dress

The brunette beauty wore her long hair teased into a sleek top knot, adding bronze eyeshadow, fluttery lashes and lots of contour.

The post pictured the three women posing for playful photos in what looked like a bathroom mirror - we expect the dancing stars were capturing a backstage moment from the tour!

Rose rocked a vibrant orange knit for the occasion

"I do be missing my dancing chums [heart emoji]," Maisie captioned the photo, to which Rose quickly replied: "I love this and you both very much [heart eye emoji]."

Rose then shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, captioning the snap "my Aperol girls."

LOOK: Giovanni Pernice reveals sweet picture he has of Rose Ayling-Ellis inside his London home

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in backless swimsuit in dreamy hot tub video

It's not the first time Rose has stunned in the striking knit, having previously worn the colourful piece for a dinner date with dance partner Giovanni at Italian restaurant, Gola.

Taking to Instagram earlier this year to mark the reunion, Giovanni shared a hilarious video of himself in the company of the Eastenders actress. In their usual comic style, the duo stared at each other with blank faces as the camera zoomed out to reveal their table for two.

Rose and Giovanni enjoyed a reunion dinner date before the tour

A second video pictured Rose rejoicing as she prepared to tuck into her plate of food, wearing the striking orange turtleneck jumper. What a look!

Loving Rose's laidback look? We're convinced her statement winter knitwear is this rib-knit polo neck from H&M.

Rib-knit polo-neck jumper, £6, H&M

But with only a few sizes left, you might want to check out this dupe from ASOS, available for just £10.99.

Collusion Polo Neck Knit in Orange, £10.99, ASOS

Marking the end of the Strictly tour, Rose left a heartwarming message on her Instagram. It read: "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been."

Dedicating her experience to Giovanni, Rose continued: "@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.