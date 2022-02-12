Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in backless swimsuit in dreamy hot tub video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis found the perfect way to relax ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing tour at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

The current champion of the dancefloor joined several of her class of 2021 co-stars for a relaxing dip in a bubbling hot tub atop a boat while cruising down the River Thames. Rose soaked up the sights alongside Tilly Ramsay, Sara Davies, John Waite, Rhys Stephenson, and Maisie Smith.

The EastEnders actress looked gorgeous wearing a backless, black swimsuit that featured a high front, thin straps, and was cut low underneath her arms.

Wearing her hair pulled back into a bun and accessorising with a small pair of gold hoop earrings, Rose looked in her element as she beamed her winning smile and waved towards the camera.

Rose, who is currently on the Strictly live tour with Giovanni Pernice, has been a huge style inspiration since appearing on the BBC One Show.

Rose looked gorgeous in her slinky swimsuit

Earlier this week, she announced that she has teamed up with Comic Relief and TK Maxx to launch their incredible collection of T-shirts as part of their Red Nose Day campaign.

Showing her support, Rose rocked a white tee that had the word "Love" emblazoned across it, before modelling another top that featured a tribute to Luke Christian, the founder of Deaf Identity.

Speaking about the collaboration, the actress exclusively told HELLO!: "It's been all-go recently, being part of Strictly Come Dancing and now being on the tour but I'm so glad I managed to take part in this year's TK Maxx campaign for Comic Relief.

"The T-shirts this year are just incredible and include designs by Luke Christian from Deaf Identity. I'm so proud to wear Luke's designs and thrilled that they feature as part of the Red Nose Day collection."

The collection has been pulled together by a collective of 11 awesome artists for Red Nose Day 2022, which takes place on 18 March.

