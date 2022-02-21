Adele cosies up to boyfriend in an outfit that will seriously astound you The Hello singer is one stylish fashionista…

Adele was snapped enjoying a date night courtside with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday evening. The glam pair attended the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and looked so chic as they watched the match.

Adele wore her sumptuous hair in a loose waved style that just screamed Hollywood glam. She was sporting a face of flawless makeup, including her trademark winged eyeliner and defined lips. But did you see her outfit?

The Easy on Me hitmaker rocked a leopard print cape coat by Alaia which was worth around £10,000. Wow! She matched it with what looked like a high necked dress that came complete with studded detail. Keeping cosy, the songstress wore black tights and high heel boots. Doesn't she look sensational?

Adele made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month and as well as addressing the drama around the postponement of her Vegas shows, she dropped a bombshell hint that she could be thinking about baby number two next year.

Adele's outfit was incredible

Discussing when the new sets would be rearranged, Adele commented: "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

The singer was snapped leaving the venue with boyfriend Rich Paul

This comes after Adele sported a giant could-be-engagement ring at the BRIT Awards sparking engagement rumours with her beau Rich Paul. The couple went public with their relationship back in 2021.

Adele already has one child, and her son Angelo was born nine years ago. "I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son," she added.

