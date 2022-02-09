Adele's eye-watering £900 shoes revealed in unseen photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How insanely chic did Adele look at the BRIT Awards 2022? The whole of the UK was waiting for her performance, and of course, her fashion choices didn't disappoint.

The glam star took to the stage wearing a stunningly beautiful dress by Valentino. The bespoke style was created just for Adele, and Adele only by the brand's Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. You sadly can't buy it, but we've found a sequin style number that you may also like that looks similar, so keep scrolling.

WATCH: Brit Awards 2022: The highlights

Adele's stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared a new picture of the mother-of-one on his Instagram page, and in it, she can be seen looking directly at the camera in her dreamy dress.

But did you see her shoes?

They were also by Valentino and cost a whopping £900. Available at My Theresa, the description says: "Dripping in gold takes on a whole new meaning with Valentino Garavani's Atelier 03 Rose Edition slingback pumps. Crafted in Italy from leather, they're intricately adorned with 3D petal appliqués and set on 120mm stiletto heels."

Jaded Rose Petite off shoulder ruched mini dress in olive sequin, £68.00, ASOS

The singer arrived on the red carpet ahead of the show, in a gorgeous gown by Armani Prive. The show-stopping velvet dress featured a sheer neckline and cape, and hugged her figure perfectly as she posed with her hand on her hip.

Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose Edition leather slingback pumps, £900, My Theresa

Her hair looked flawless as she wore it down, and she stunned with a full face of make-up with striking mascara and a nude lip. The star looked so elegant with a pair of earrings that featured three diamonds each, with the bottom one in the shape of a heart.

Speaking of Adele's makeup, the Hello singer famously featured on the cover of Vogue last year, sporting her trademark perfect eyeliner. The genius behind the eye look, none other than makeup artist royalty Pat McGrath, has revealed the products she used. The makeup maven's own Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara and Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner were her secret weapons. We are so adding them into our basket.

