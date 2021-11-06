Hugh Jackman is almost unrecognizable in startling photo that will leave you lost for words His fans were stunned

Hugh Jackman just proved he goes above and beyond when it comes to his career. The much-loved actor shared an astonishing photo of himself on Instagram and fans didn't even realize it was him.

Hugh took a walk down memory lane to a time when he was training for his role as Wolverine, and the image was shocking to say the least.

MORE: Hugh Jackman reveals hidden detail about wife Deborra-Lee's wedding dress

In the snapshot, the Australian star was bulking up with an insane-looking workout routine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh Jackman's message of kindness

His lean physique was replaced with a bulky frame and he had an agonizing expression on his face as he lifted weights.

Hugh captioned the post: "Is it just me … or does this guy look like he’s in serious pain?! #tbt #wolverine."

MORE: Inside Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness' incredible Hamptons home

Fans immediately commented and thanked Hugh for his dedication to playing Wolverine.

Hugh looked so different as he trained to become Wolverine

They commented on his physique and wrote: "This is just one fraction of the equation that makes a BEAST," and there were plenty of shocked face emojis with some asking if it was really him.

Many of Hugh's social media followers who also hoped this was his way of saying Wolverine was making a return.

READ: Hugh Jackman announces death of his dad Christopher on Australian Father's Day

However, Hugh has previously admitted that his age had made it harder to get into the shape needed to properly portray the character.

Hugh normally sports a much leaner physique

Besides, the star has just finished building his magnificent Hamptons mansion with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and he'll likely want to spend as much time there as possible.

The palatial pad is absolutely stunning and they've just completed it six years after they started the project.

They opened the doors to their home to Architectural Digest and revealed they took inspiration from Calvin Klein.

"He is the master of minimalism. And I just said, 'I'll have what he's having," said Deborra.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.