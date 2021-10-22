Jenni McKnight
Hugh Jackman left fans stunned after sharing an unexpected baby photo – and many couldn't help but point out an uncanny resemblance to a famous Hollywood star
Hugh Jackman has been rebuilding his relationship with his mother in recent years and on Friday he shared a gorgeous baby photo she sent him with his fans.
The Wolverine actor was clearly touched by the thoughtful snap, which saw him sweetly smiling in the arms of his grandmother during his christening in 1969. "My Mum sent this photo last week. Grandma Agnes dressing me for my Baptism. It was February 2, 1969. I will treasure it always," he captioned the beautiful black and white photo.
While fans loved the throwback, many couldn't help but politely point out that Hugh's grandmother bore a striking resemblance to Hollywood star Liam Neeson.
One responded to the image: "I would like to apologize in advance for thinking that your grandmother was Liam Neeson." A second replied: "First thing I thought when I saw this pic." A third added: "As if this isn't Liam Neeson and baby Hugh Jackman."
Hugh was touched by his mother sending him this gorgeous photo
Others gushed over how proudly his grandmother was gazing at baby Hugh, with one writing: "Oh my goodness what a beautiful picture. Thank you for sharing this with us. These memories so often get lost over the years. Plus, look at those smiles. Priceless."
Another said: "She's so proud of baby boy Hugh."
Hugh and his mother, Grace, have been repairing their bond after becoming estranged following his parents' divorce when he was just eight.
Hugh and his mother Grace have rebuilt their relationship
Grace, who was suffering from undiagnosed postnatal depression, returned to her native England with Hugh's two sisters, Zoe and Sonya, while he and his brothers, Ian and Ralph, stayed in Sydney with their father.
In 2011, the Van Helsing actor revealed that he had reconciled with his mother, telling The Sun: "As I grew older, I gained an understanding of why mum did leave. I am 43 now and we have definitely made our peace, which is important."
He added: "I was always quite connected with my mum. I have a good relationship with her."
