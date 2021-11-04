Inside Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' palatial Hamptons home they built from scratch The couple own several luxury properties

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have finally completed the mammoth task of building a luxury family vacation home from scratch – six years after they started the project.

The couple opened the doors of their minimalist East Hampton abode to Architectural Digest, revealing they took inspiration from designer Calvin Klein. "He is the master of minimalism. And I just said, 'I'll have what he's having," Deborra, who collaborated with architect Viola Rouhani and interior designer Eleanor Donnelly, told the publication.

The home features an abundance of space and looks even bigger since most of the walls are painted white and reflect the natural sunlight through plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows. "The house is very monochromatic. I do not do primary colors. I can’t do primary colors," Deborra explained.

The couple opted to make their kitchen a focus of the downstairs space and it features prominently in the open plan living room with Caesarstone surfaces and Muuto counter stools. The living room also has white furniture and huge glass doors that look out into the garden.

"People usually hide in the kitchen. For us, cooking is the main event. I want to be a part of the action. My kids love to cook, so that’s in the middle of the living room," Deborra shared.

Hugh and Deborra opened up their stunning home that took six years to complete

The home also includes a gym, an artist’s studio, a screening room, and a pristine garden with an infinity swimming pool and breathtaking views of the ocean.

"I know it’s an extravagance, but the house has got just what we need," Hugh said. "I love that we use every room, every day. Because of Deb’s design, it brings us all together. When you have time off, you want to be a unit."

Hugh and Deborra's home features very little color

Hugh and Deborra added the holiday home to their portfolio several years ago, and the renovations have certainly been worth it.

"This was my lifelong dream," said Deborra. "It's like, bucket list, tick it off. I've done it, and I loved it."

