How Ruth Langsford has switched up her style for summer

Ruth Langsford's shoe collection is seriously dreamy – and she's upgrading her outfits by adding the brightest styles from ASOS, Dune and more. Since returning to This Morning alongside her husband, Eammon Holmes, the TV star has – quite literally – been stepping out in style for each and every episode, and we're taking note of her go-to trend.

Ruth loves to accessorise with bright heels

Making a bold statement, Ruth recently wowed in a pair of pink stilettos from Dune London while appearing on the hit ITV breakfast show. Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the presenter matched her vibrant heels to the bubblegum hue of her zip-up style jumper from Mint Velvet. Completing the ensemble with navy tailored trousers and silver hooped earrings, Ruth looked absolutely stunning.

Giving off major Elle Woods vibes, you can shop Ruth's 'Belaire' heels for just £42 in the sale – winning! Taking you from desk to date night, these classic courts feature a subtle croc print that's sure to elevate any outfit.

Pink Belaire Heels, £42, Dune London

The TV star recently combined a lime green dress with neon orange heels

Continuing to rock the trend, earlier this week Ruth proved just how fearless she is when it comes to colour blocking, after she styled a lime green dress with neon orange heels from ASOS. Seen twirling in her latest look, she captioned the Instagram video: "A pop of lime green with an orange shoe on @thismorning today. Dress from @helen_mcalinden Shoes @asos."

Sadly her exact pair have already sold out, but we've spotted a gorgeous alternative from L.K.Bennett.

Orange Heels, £195, L.K.Bennett

Ruth's yellow heels had fans swooning

Eagle-eyed fans might also remember Ruth's pastel yellow heels, which she wore a few weeks ago on This Morning. Teaming her stunning £34 shoes with a multicoloured floral frock from Next, the 61-year-old was a picture of elegance – and her 1million Instagram followers couldn't take their eyes off of her heels.

"Love the dress and shoes, you look fab," commented one. "Gorgeous, your shoes are amazing," added another.

Yellow Heels, £34, Dune London

