Kristen Bell appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday rocking a dramatic new look.

The 41-year-old made a serious fashion statement in a bold floral skirt by Balenciaga, teamed with knee-high red boots and a chic black turtleneck. She wore her trademark bob slicked back behind her ears, with sultry smokey eye makeup.

To fully show off her outfit, Kristen rose her arm above her head in a dramatic wall pose.

She captioned the picture 'More Lewks – 41 and feelin it [fire emoji]' and fans and fellow celebs were quick to flood the post with praise. One commented: 'You don't look a day over 35 [heart eyes emoji]' while another wrote: 'You cute! [three fire emojis]'

Kristen, whose new show, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, recently dropped on Netflix, also shared a close-up snap, giving us a closer look at her drop stone earrings and razor-sharp haircut.

This is the second time in a week we've been wowed by Kristen's style. Last week she rocked a daring head-to-toe leather ensemble we were all lusting after. Here's hoping she'll show off more sensational fashion choices next week…

