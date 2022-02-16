Kristen Bell looks gorgeous in stunning leather suit

Kristen Bell continues to prove why she is one of the queens of fashion when it comes to Hollywood and she did so in a daring leather ensemble.

The Frozen star took to Instagram to highlight some of her favourite looks from a recent press tour, and she specifically focused in on a leather suit – and we are in love! The actress looked like a powerful businesswoman in her outfit which consisted of a fiery red jacket and trousers, as well as a black top underneath and a pair of matching heels.

And she had one more killer look in her arsenal, although it was a little tamer, as she later styled out a black and white jumper shirt and some tan pants pulled up to her waist.

"Some LEWKS that were worn by The Woman In The House for her press tour," she captioned the post, before tagging the stylists who helped her put the show-stopping outfits together.

Unsurprisingly, her 15 million followers were blown away by her post, and they rushed to the comments to share their thoughts.

One enthused: "Need this whole red lewk," while a second added: "Style icon," and a third posted: "Ohhh that suit is LIFE!"

Stunning in every way

Many others left flame and heart emojis as her killer fashion sense left them speechless.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress is clearly a fan of her leather looks, and last month she stunned with a different daring look.

She commanded attention in a striking all-red ensemble, which consisted of wide-legged pants, a simple T-shirt, and an oversized puffer coat that glistened under the sun's rays as she made her way into the studios for an episode of Jimmy Kemmel Live.

Kristen always knows what to wear

Adding a pop of contrast, Kristen teamed her eye-catching outfit with a pair of white leather boots, and wore her blunt bob down and straight, shielding her eyes with a pair of retro sunglasses.

Red appeared to be the color of the day for the actress, as once inside she changed into a silky, body-skimming crimson dress and added a pair of burgundy leather knee-high boots.

Kristen's sleeveless dress looked gorgeous on her, and the color popped beautifully against her pale complexion. on Tuesday.

