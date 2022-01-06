Kate Hudson highlights her incredible figure in sportswear in jaw-dropping video Goldie Hawn's daughter has her own fitness brand

Kate Hudson proved she is her own best advertisement by showcasing her incredible figure in a variety of skimpy sportswear from her Fabletics range in a video montage on Instagram.

The 42-year-old celebrated the end of 2021 by highlighting her athletic physique in different workout outfits that included crop tops, skin-tight leggings, and shorts. In the process, Kate revealed her toned legs, washboard abs, and incredible flexibility.

WATCH: Kate Hudson showcases toned figure in skimpy sportswear in video montage

In one still from the video, Kate models a pair of nude-colored briefs and a matching sports bra while thrusting out her hip and stretching up to the ceiling.

Another image sees the Almost Famous star lifting weights in her high-tech home gym while wearing a lilac co-ord.

Perhaps the most risqué of all was a gorgeous shot of Kate wearing a blue and white palm print pair of leggings with nothing else, posing with her hands covering her chest while she smiled at the camera.

Kate looked stunning in just a pair of leggings

Fans went wild for Kate's montage and raved about her enviable figure and impressive strength. One replied: "STRONG AF!"

A second said: "She is FIT," and a third added: "Beautiful."

Kate founded Fabletics in 2013

Kate's Instagram is a testament to how hard she works to stay in shape, and she manages to make time for fitness alongside being a mum and a career woman.

The star has worked with personal trainer, Nicole Stuart since she was 19 years old, but even when she's not being put through her paces by the LA-based instructor, she squeezes in Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she's always keeping her fitness fresh.

The actress has an incredible home gym

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I'll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

When she really wants to make a difference to her body, she turns to her beloved Pilates. "Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than Pilates," she said.

