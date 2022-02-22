Kate Hudson's adorable mother-daughter video has fans saying the same thing The Music actress is a doting mom-of-three

Kate Hudson got to spend some quality time with her youngest child on Monday, and the video she shared of their tender moment sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The Almost Famous star, 42, took to Instagram with an adorable clip in which she was dining out with Rani and indulging in some delicious dessert.

The three-year-old was devouring a chocolate treat and Kate was teasing her by saying the food was "terrible".

Both Kate and Rani giggled as they playfully made their way through the plate of food.

Kate's fans couldn't get over the cute video with her daughter Rani

She captioned the video: "Worst food she's ever had," and her fans flooded her with comments and the same question too!

"Could she be any cuter?" asked one of Kate's social media followers, and many more mirrored the statement with comments such as: "How beautiful mum and daughter, so cute and funny," and, "She’s darling. Love the giggle".

Others remarked on their sweet bond and some even asked if Kate would have more children.

The star shares her youngest with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her middle son, Bingham, 10, is from her relationship with Muse frontman, Matthew Bellamy.

Kate shares her youngest child with her fiance Danny Fujikawa

Kate's oldest child is Ryder, 18, and his father is Kate's ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

While she has her hands full with her beautiful brood, she hasn't ruled out having more kids.

The Fabletics founder admitted she thought she'd hung up her pregnancy shoes until Danny came along. Not only did she give him a baby girl, but she hopes she can give him more!

Kate's oldest son, Ryder, is 18

"At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'" She also said: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

Kate also confessed: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

