Kate Hudson resembles a goddess in figure-hugging outfit

Kate Hudson can always turn a head when it comes to her picture-perfect fashion, and she proved that during the week when she posed up a storm in a beautiful green outfit.

INSIDE: Kate Hudson's eccentric family home used to be mother Goldie Hawn's - photos

The Hollywood legend looked sensational in the figure-hugging ensemble, that she had not only paired with a green cardigan, but also the smoothie that she was holding in one hand. The jaw-dropping outfit had a shirt at the top, which was a darker green, before transitioning into a skirt, with the bottom being lighter than the rest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson debuts brand-new look and it's so unexpected

The star was posing in a New York branch of Bluestone Lane Cafe, relaxing up against the large wooden bar, as she shared some exciting news that her plant-based smoothie would now be available in the coffee shop.

MORE: Kate Hudson wows with unexpected performance with Jimmy Fallon - and she's so talented!

READ: Kate Hudson marks end of an era in heartfelt message to Tom Brady amid retirement rumors

In the caption, she enthused: "So excited to finally share what we've been working on!! — @tobeinbloom @bluestonelane.

"You can now be one of the first to try our new plant-based smoothies and nutrition boost menu at any @bluestonelane cafe! (And get a free single-serve powder to take home while supplies last)."

The star has health as a priority for her, and while her collaboration impressed her millions of followers, it was her gorgeous look that really drove them wild.

Kate looked sensational in her gorgeous look

One said: "You're just stunnin us with all these [expletive] looks, holy [expletive]!" while another added: "Very into this lewk on you."

MORE: Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell was 'pretty strict', Kate Hudson reveals

WOW: Kate Hudson shares rare look inside her impressive home gym during workout

A third wrote: "Love this green look," while a fourth commented: "Nice dress," and a fifth posted: "You are beautiful!"

And many got into the theme of her post by sharing either green heart emojis, or other green-colored ones.

The Music star recently stunned her fans with a steamy video montage as she modeled some of the sportswear from her Fabletics brand.

Kate is a fitness fanatic

The 42-year-old celebrated the end of 2021 by highlighting her athletic physique in different workout outfits that included crop tops, skin-tight leggings, and shorts. In the process, Kate revealed her toned legs, washboard abs, and incredible flexibility.

In one still from the video, Kate models a pair of nude-colored briefs and a matching sports bra while thrusting out her hip and stretching up to the ceiling.

SEE: Kate Hudson snaps a sultry mirror selfie to reveal glam home makeover

MORE: Kate Hudson celebrates incredibly family news with adorable baby bump photo

Another image sees the Almost Famous star lifting weights in her high-tech home gym while wearing a lilac co-ord.

Perhaps the most risqué of all was a gorgeous shot of Kate wearing a blue and white palm print pair of leggings with nothing else, posing with her hands covering her chest while she smiled at the camera.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.